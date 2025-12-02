Ettevõtete kataloog
UserTesting
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Kliendi Edu

  • Kõik Kliendi Edu Palgad

UserTesting Kliendi Edu Palgad

Mediaanne Kliendi Edu tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes UserTesting on $135K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte UserTesting kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Kokku aastas
$135K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$27K
Aastat ettevõttes
1 Aasta
Aastat kogemust
10 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed UserTesting?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade

Panusta

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Kliendi Edu pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Kliendi Edu ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes UserTesting in United States on aastase kogutasuga $135,500. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte UserTesting Kliendi Edu ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $135,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    UserTesting jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.