Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarenduse Juht

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarenduse Juht Palgad

UScellular Tarkvaraarenduse Juht Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarenduse Juht tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes UScellular on $207K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte UScellular kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
UScellular
Senior Manager, Software Development
Chicago, IL
Kokku aastas
$207K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$27K
Aastat ettevõttes
9 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
18 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed UScellular?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Palku ei leitud
Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes UScellular in United States on aastase kogutasuga $211,962. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte UScellular Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $206,504.

