U.S Department of State
Mediaanne Õigusosakond tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes U.S Department of State on $195K year kohta.

Mediaan pakk
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Kokku aastas
$195K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
5 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
11 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed U.S Department of State?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Õigusosakond ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes U.S Department of State in United States on aastase kogutasuga $195,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte U.S Department of State Õigusosakond ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $195,000.

Muud ressursid

