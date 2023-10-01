Ettevõtete kataloog
University of Saskatchewan
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

University of Saskatchewan Palgad

University of Saskatchewan palk ulatub $33,392 kogutasus aastas Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $350,940 Arst ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest University of Saskatchewan. Viimati uuendatud: 9/11/2025

$160K

Saa Palka, Mitte Mängitud

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või oma CV läbi vaadata tõeliste ekspertide poolt - värbajatest, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $49.7K
Andmeteadlane
$33.4K
Arst
$351K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Projektijuht
$108K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes University of Saskatchewan on Arst at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $350,940. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte University of Saskatchewan keskmine aastane kogutasu on $79,025.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    University of Saskatchewan jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid