Unisync
    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    1940
    379
    $50M-$100M
