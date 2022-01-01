Ettevõtete kataloog
Ultimate Software Palgad

Ultimate Software palk ulatub $70,745 kogutasus aastas Infotehnoloog (IT) ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $189,945 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Ultimate Software. Viimati uuendatud: 9/21/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $110K
Ärianalüütik
$99.5K
Andmeteadlane
$190K

Infotehnoloog (IT)
$70.7K
Toote Disainer
$76.9K
Tootejuht
$184K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Ultimate Software on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $189,945. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Ultimate Software keskmine aastane kogutasu on $104,875.

Muud ressursid