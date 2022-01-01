Ettevõtete kataloog
Ubisoft
Ubisoft Palgad

Ubisoft palk ulatub $20,193 kogutasus aastas Ärianalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $178,500 Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Ubisoft. Viimati uuendatud: 9/20/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Veebiarendaja

Videomängude tarkvarainsener

Teadur

Tootejuht
Median $108K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
Median $116K

Andmeanalüütik
Median $48.8K
Andmeteadlane
Median $70K
Projektijuht
Median $65.4K
Turundus
Median $111K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
Median $119K
Ärianalüütik
$20.2K
Graafiline Disainer
$58.8K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$79.9K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$50.5K
Toote Disainer
$126K
Toote Disaini Juht
$164K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$179K
UX Uurija
$81.4K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Ubisoft on Tehnilise Programmi Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $178,500. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Ubisoft keskmine aastane kogutasu on $81,405.

