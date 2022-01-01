Ettevõtete kataloog
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Palgad

Tower Research Capital palga vahemik varieerub $53,765 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarenduse juht madalamas otsas kuni $299,700 Andmeteadlane kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Tower Research Capital. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $57.5K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Ärianalüütik
$104K
Andmeteadlane
$300K

Finantsanalüütik
$133K
Infotehnoloog
$131K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$53.8K
Kõrgeima palgaga roll Tower Research Capital on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $299,700. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Tower Research Capital mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $117,563.

