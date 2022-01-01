Ettevõtete kataloog
TOTVS
TOTVS Palgad

TOTVS palga vahemik varieerub $10,894 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tootehaldusr madalamas otsas kuni $33,590 Müük kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt TOTVS. Viimati uuendatud: 8/20/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $18.7K
Toote disainer
$12.4K
Tootehaldusr
$10.9K

Müük
$33.6K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll TOTVS on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $33,590. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
TOTVS mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $15,557.

