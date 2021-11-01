Ettevõtete kataloog
Toshiba
Toshiba Palgad

Toshiba palga vahemik varieerub $30,845 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tehniline programmijuht madalamas otsas kuni $208,035 Müük kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Toshiba. Viimati uuendatud: 8/20/2025

$160K

Andmeteadlane
Median $119K
Äri arendus
$152K
Riistvara insener
$43.5K

Mehaanika insener
$115K
Programmijuht
$136K
Projektijuht
$118K
Müük
$208K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$38K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$189K
Tehniline programmijuht
$30.8K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Toshiba on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $208,035. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Toshiba mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $118,139.

