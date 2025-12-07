Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in Netherlands ettevõttes TomTom ulatub €60.1K year kohta taseme Software Engineer I puhul kuni €116K year kohta taseme Staff Software Engineer I puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Netherlands kogusumma on €72.7K. Vaata ettevõtte TomTom kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/7/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
