THINK Surgical
THINK Surgical Palgad

THINK Surgical palk ulatub $71,244 kogutasus aastas Biomeditsiini Insener ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $165,825 Toote Disaini Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest THINK Surgical. Viimati uuendatud: 11/15/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $163K
Biomeditsiini Insener
$71.2K
Toote Disainer
$159K

Toote Disaini Juht
$166K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes THINK Surgical on Toote Disaini Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $165,825. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte THINK Surgical keskmine aastane kogutasu on $160,683.

