The Boring Company
The Boring Company Palgad

The Boring Company palk ulatub $89,550 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $230,000 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest The Boring Company. Viimati uuendatud: 9/1/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $230K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Mehaanikinsener
Median $90K
Andmeteadlane
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Riistvarainsener
$143K
Toote Disainer
$89.6K
Projektijuht
$154K
Värbaja
$119K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at The Boring Company is Tarkvaraarendaja with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Boring Company is $142,811.

