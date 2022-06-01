Ettevõtete kataloog
Templafy Palgad

Templafy palga vahemik varieerub $68,559 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Värbaja madalamas otsas kuni $155,775 Technical Account Manager kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Templafy. Viimati uuendatud: 8/15/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $85.9K
Tootehaldusr
$106K
Projektijuht
$70.3K

Värbaja
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
Tehniline programmijuht
$153K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Templafy on Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $155,775. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Templafy mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $95,901.

Muud ressursid