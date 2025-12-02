Toote Juht tasu in United States ettevõttes Teladoc Health ulatub $178K year kohta taseme Product Manager II puhul kuni $253K year kohta taseme Staff Product Manager puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $186K. Vaata ettevõtte Teladoc Health kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
AASTA 1
33%
AASTA 2
33%
AASTA 3
Teladoc Health ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:
33% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.00% aastas)
33% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (33.00% aastas)
33% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (33.00% aastas)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.