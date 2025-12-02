Ettevõtete kataloog
Teladoc Health
Toote Juht tasu in United States ettevõttes Teladoc Health ulatub $178K year kohta taseme Product Manager II puhul kuni $253K year kohta taseme Staff Product Manager puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $186K. Vaata ettevõtte Teladoc Health kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Praktikantide palgad

Õiguste omandamise graafik

33%

AASTA 1

33%

AASTA 2

33%

AASTA 3

Aktsia tüüp
RSU

Teladoc Health ettevõttes kuuluvad RSUs 3-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 33% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (33.00% aastas)

  • 33% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (33.00% aastas)

  • 33% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (33.00% aastas)



KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Toote Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Teladoc Health in United States on aastase kogutasuga $264,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Teladoc Health Toote Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $182,000.

