Mediaanne Riskikapitalist tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Techstars on $225K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Techstars kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Kokku aastas
$225K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$45K
Aastat ettevõttes
4 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
25 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Techstars?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Riskikapitalist ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Techstars in United States on aastase kogutasuga $305,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Techstars Riskikapitalist ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $192,500.

Muud ressursid

