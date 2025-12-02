Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in United Arab Emirates kogusumma ettevõttes Technology Innovation Institute on AED 455K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Technology Innovation Institute kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Kokku aastas
$124K
Tase
Senior Engineer
Põhipalk
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$9.5K
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
4 Aastat
Viimased Palgaandmed
Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates on aastase kogutasuga AED 682,948. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Technology Innovation Institute Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United Arab Emirates on AED 455,062.

Muud ressursid

