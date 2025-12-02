Ettevõtete kataloog
Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich
Mediaanne Andmeteadlane tasupaketi in Germany kogusumma ettevõttes Technical University of Munich on €57.2K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Technical University of Munich kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Kokku aastas
$66K
Tase
E13
Põhipalk
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
0 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
0 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Technical University of Munich?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Andmeteadlane ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Technical University of Munich in Germany on aastase kogutasuga €61,182. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Technical University of Munich Andmeteadlane ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Germany on €57,187.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Technical University of Munich jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Muud ressursid

