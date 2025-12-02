Riskikapitalist kogutasu in India ettevõttes Tech Mahindra on ₹367K year kohta taseme U1 puhul. Vaata ettevõtte Tech Mahindra kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025
Keskmine Kogutasu
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
