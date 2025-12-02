Ettevõtete kataloog
Tech Mahindra Riskikapitalist Palgad

Riskikapitalist kogutasu in India ettevõttes Tech Mahindra on ₹367K year kohta taseme U1 puhul. Vaata ettevõtte Tech Mahindra kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Keskmine Kogutasu

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Tavaline Vahemik
Võimalik Vahemik
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Tavaline Vahemik
Võimalik Vahemik
Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
Millised on karjääritasemed Tech Mahindra?

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Riskikapitalist ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Tech Mahindra in India on aastase kogutasuga ₹451,864. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Tech Mahindra Riskikapitalist ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in India on ₹318,270.

