Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Tehnilise Programmi Juht Palgad

Tehnilise Programmi Juht tasu in United States ettevõttes Tech Mahindra ulatub $138K year kohta taseme U2 puhul kuni $125K year kohta taseme U3 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $150K. Vaata ettevõtte Tech Mahindra kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Tech Mahindra in United States on aastase kogutasuga $250,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Tech Mahindra Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $130,000.

