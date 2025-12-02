Tehnilise Programmi Juht tasu in United States ettevõttes Tech Mahindra ulatub $138K year kohta taseme U2 puhul kuni $125K year kohta taseme U3 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $150K. Vaata ettevõtte Tech Mahindra kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
