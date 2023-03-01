Ettevõtete kataloog
TDCX
TDCX Palgad

TDCX palk ulatub $11,390 kogutasus aastas Värbaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $42,870 Müük ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest TDCX. Viimati uuendatud: 9/20/2025

$160K

Müük
Median $42.9K
Administratiivassistent
$26.3K
Ärianalüütik
$33.6K

Äri Arendus
$30K
Klienditeenindus
$23.6K
Klienditeeninduse Operatsioonid
$28.6K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$14.7K
Turundus
$37.2K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$36.5K
Värbaja
$11.4K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$15.1K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes TDCX on Müük aastase kogutasuga $42,870. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte TDCX keskmine aastane kogutasu on $28,558.

