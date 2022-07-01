Ettevõtete kataloog
Symbiont
    Symbiont has developed the market-leading platform for institutional applications of blockchain technology. Symbiont smart contracts enable complex instruments to live their entire lifecycle on a truly decentralized, enterprise blockchain network with end-to-end privacy. Institutions are working with Symbiont to develop new business lines, increase transparency, reduce risk, and save costs. Industry leaders such as IPREO, Ranieri and Vanguard have chosen to partner with Symbiont. Headquartered in New York City, Symbiont is a financial technology company founded by a team of experts in capital markets and blockchain technology.

    http://symbiont.io
    2013
    90
    $10M-$50M
