StreamNative Palgad

StreamNative palk ulatub $70,350 kogutasus aastas Turundus ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $452,250 Müük ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest StreamNative. Viimati uuendatud: 10/26/2025

Tootejuht
Median $200K
Turundus
$70.4K
Müük
$452K

Tarkvaraarendaja
$226K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes StreamNative on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $452,250. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte StreamNative keskmine aastane kogutasu on $212,827.

