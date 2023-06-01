Ettevõtete kataloog
Stoke Therapeutics
    Stoke Therapeutics develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat severe genetic diseases using its proprietary technology. Its lead candidate, STK-001, is in clinical trials for Dravet syndrome, while STK-002 is in preclinical development for autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals for RNA-based medicines for rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases. Stoke Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

    stoketherapeutics.com
    Veebileht
    2017
    Asutamisaasta
    102
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Stoke Therapeutics jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Muud ressursid