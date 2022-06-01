Ettevõtete kataloog
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Palgad

Stanley Black & Decker palga vahemik varieerub $40,603 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Projektijuht madalamas otsas kuni $433,508 Programmijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Stanley Black & Decker. Viimati uuendatud: 8/19/2025

$160K

Mehaanika insener
Median $95K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $112K
Tootehaldusr
Median $134K

Riistvara insener
Median $89K
Ärianalüütik
$104K
Äri arendus
$236K
Andmeanalüütik
$42.6K
Andmeteaduse juht
$213K
Andmeteadlane
Median $150K
Finantsanalüütik
$89.1K
Graafiline disainer
$146K
Personaliosakond
$61.2K
Turundus
Median $140K
Toote disainer
$80.4K
Programmijuht
$434K
Projektijuht
$40.6K
Müük
$152K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$164K
Lahendusarhitekt
$60.3K
Tehniline programmijuht
$141K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Stanley Black & Decker on Programmijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $433,508. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Stanley Black & Decker mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $123,000.

