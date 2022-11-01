Ettevõtete kataloog
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Palgad

Standard Chartered palga vahemik varieerub $16,994 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Ettevõtte arendus madalamas otsas kuni $502,500 Investeerimispankur kõrgemas otsas.

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Tootehaldusr
Median $52.5K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
Median $42.7K

Tehniline programmijuht
Median $150K
Raamatupidaja
$204K
Ärianalüütik
$26.4K
Ettevõtte arendus
$17K
Andmeanalüütik
$20K
Andmeteadlane
$43.9K
Finantsanalüütik
$17.1K
Infotehnoloog
$39.4K
Investeerimispankur
$503K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$57.1K
Toote disainer
$69.1K
Programmijuht
$60K
Projektijuht
$43.1K
Müük
$56.5K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$18K
Lahendusarhitekt
$43.3K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Standard Chartered on Investeerimispankur at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $502,500. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Standard Chartered mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $43,225.

