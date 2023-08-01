Ettevõtete kataloog
Spirent Communications
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Spirent Communications Palgad

Spirent Communications palk ulatub $87,063 kogutasus aastas Turundusoperatsioonid ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $201,000 Müügiinsener ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Spirent Communications. Viimati uuendatud: 9/19/2025

$160K

Saa Palka, Mitte Mängitud

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või oma CV läbi vaadata tõeliste ekspertide poolt - värbajatest, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $135K

Võrguinsener

Turundusoperatsioonid
$87.1K
Tootejuht
$152K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Müügiinsener
$201K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$164K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Spirent Communications on Müügiinsener at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $201,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Spirent Communications keskmine aastane kogutasu on $152,471.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Spirent Communications jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid