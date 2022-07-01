Ettevõtete kataloog
SoftWear Automation
    Ettevõttest

    SoftWear Automation is an Atlanta-based machine vision and robotics startup that is disrupting the $1.1 trillion textile industry, creating autonomous sewn good worklines for apparel, footwear and home goods. The company’s revolutionary, patented technology was developed over eight years in collaboration with Georgia Tech and funding from DARPA and the Walmart Foundation. Using AI and machine vision technology, our SEWBOTS® provide production scale to brands and manufactures while also allowing them to SEWLOCAL™, moving their supply chains closer to the customer to create high quality products faster with massive inventory reductions.

    http://www.softwearautomation.com
    Veebileht
    2012
    Asutamisaasta
    90
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

