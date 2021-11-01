Ettevõtete kataloog
Societe Generale Palgad

Societe Generale palga vahemik varieerub $19,391 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $250,000 Finantsanalüütik kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Societe Generale. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Andmeteadlane
Median $27.1K
Tootehaldusr
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Ärianalüütik
Median $20.7K
Toote disainer
Median $56.6K

UX disainer

Finantsanalüütik
Median $250K
Projektijuht
Median $82.4K
Andmeanalüütik
$65.6K
Infotehnoloog
$149K
Investeerimispankur
$28.1K
Õigusabi
$189K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$56.4K
Programmijuht
$240K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$76.4K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$197K
Lahendusarhitekt
$121K
Tehniline programmijuht
$69.3K
Tehniline kirjutaja
$40.3K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Societe Generale on Finantsanalüütik aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $250,000. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Societe Generale mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $56,388.

