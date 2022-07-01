Ettevõtete kataloog
SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters Palgad

SmartRecruiters palga vahemik varieerub $42,339 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $118,854 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt SmartRecruiters. Viimati uuendatud: 8/18/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $42.3K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
Median $119K
Andmeteadlane
$64.8K

Toote disainer
$53K
Toote disaini juht
$103K
Tootehaldusr
$94.9K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll SmartRecruiters on Tarkvaraarenduse juht aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $118,854. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
SmartRecruiters mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $79,860.

Muud ressursid