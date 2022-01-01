Ettevõtete kataloog
Sinch
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Sinch Palgad

Sinch palga vahemik varieerub $6,466 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Projektijuht madalamas otsas kuni $138,375 Tarkvaraarendaja kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Sinch. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $138K
Toote disainer
Median $52.4K

UX disainer

Klienditeenindus
$8.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Andmeteadlane
$114K
Tootehaldusr
$59.2K
Projektijuht
$6.5K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$83.6K
Lahendusarhitekt
$97.5K
Tehniline programmijuht
$55.8K
Tehniline kirjutaja
$113K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в Sinch, — это Tarkvaraarendaja с годовой общей компенсацией $138,375. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в Sinch, составляет $71,396.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Sinch jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Intercom
  • KeepTruckin
  • Lookout
  • Nextiva
  • doxo
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid