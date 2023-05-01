Ettevõtete kataloog
Sight Machine Palgad

Sight Machine palga vahemik varieerub $137,685 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Lahendusarhitekt madalamas otsas kuni $205,800 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Sight Machine. Viimati uuendatud: 8/22/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
$184K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$206K
Lahendusarhitekt
$138K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Sight Machine on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $205,800. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Sight Machine mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $183,600.

