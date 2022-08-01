Ettevõtete kataloog
SHOFUR
    Shofur is a worldwide ground transportation service specializing in bus logistics. We service over 100 locations across North America and are the leading group reservation service for Fortune 500s. For more information visit: www.shofur.comShofur employees build our company through their performance. We want your position at Shofur to be more than a job – we want it to be a fulfilling experience where you grow and find rewarding opportunities, respect among colleagues, competitive pay and a high performance culture

    https://shofur.com
    Veebileht
    2011
    Asutamisaasta
    45
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

