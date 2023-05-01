ShiftKey Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
ShiftKey palk ulatub $73,975 kogutasus aastas Cybersecurity Analyst ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $176,000 Tootejuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest ShiftKey. Viimati uuendatud: 10/25/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $115K
Toote Disainer
Median $165K

UX disainer

Tootejuht
Median $176K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes ShiftKey on Tootejuht aastase kogutasuga $176,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte ShiftKey keskmine aastane kogutasu on $140,000.

Muud ressursid