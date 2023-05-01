Ettevõtete kataloog
Safe Security
Safe Security Palgad

Safe Security palga vahemik varieerub $59,467 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $172,354 Müügiinsener kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Safe Security. Viimati uuendatud: 8/15/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $59.5K
Andmeteadlane
$164K
Tootehaldusr
$71.9K

Müügiinsener
$172K
据报道，Safe Security最高薪的职位是Müügiinsener at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$172,354。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Safe Security的年总薪酬中位数为$118,021。

