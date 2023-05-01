Ettevõtete kataloog
RxSense
    RxSense is a healthcare technology company that offers cloud-based enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, claims processing, and analytics. It serves pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and new industry entrants. RxSense also provides low-priced prescription drugs to consumers through its SingleCare prescription savings services, utilizing its platform and direct contracts with major pharmacies. The company aims to improve healthcare transparency and access to affordable medications for millions of Americans.

    https://rxsense.com
    Veebisait
    2015
    Asutamise aasta
    351
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Muud ressursid