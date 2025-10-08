Backend tarkvarainsener kogutasu in United States ettevõttes Roche on $213K year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $216K. Vaata ettevõtte Roche kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
