Roche Palgad

Roche palk ulatub $19,638 kogutasus aastas Klienditeenindus ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $331,500 Ettevõtte Arendus ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Roche. Viimati uuendatud: 9/18/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeteadlane
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

Biostatistik

Tootejuht
Median $196K

Mehaanikinsener
Median $133K
Biomeditsiiniinsener
Median $100K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
Median $304K
Projektijuht
Median $156K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
Median $165K
Raamatupidaja
$25.5K
Ärioperatsioonid
$35.7K
Ärioperatsioonide Juht
$177K
Ärianalüütik
$199K
Ettevõtte Arendus
$332K
Klienditeenindus
$19.6K
Andmeteaduse Juht
$264K
Finantsanalüütik
$131K
Inimressursid
$206K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$71.6K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$85.8K
Turundus
$212K
Toote Disainer
$69.5K
Programmijuht
$209K
Müük
$136K
Müügiinsener
$92.5K
Küberturvalisuse Analüütik
$161K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$98.2K
Tehniline Kirjutaja
$48K
UX Uurija
$101K
Riskikapitalist
$176K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Roche on Ettevõtte Arendus at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $331,500. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Roche keskmine aastane kogutasu on $158,126.

