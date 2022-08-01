Ettevõtete kataloog
rideOS
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset rideOS kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    At rideOS, we are a technology division supporting Gopuff, the leading delivery solution for instant everyday needs. Our team of developers and mobility experts focus on accelerating innovation for Gopuff’s delivery optimization, fulfillment center operations, and other strategic initiatives. We place a strong emphasis on our culture, diversity, and employee wellbeing and are proud to maintain our small startup hustle - while also enjoying the benefits and excitement of Gopuff’s hypergrowth. rideOS is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Pittsburgh and Berlin as well.

    http://rideos.ai
    Veebileht
    2017
    Asutamisaasta
    50
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      rideOS jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid