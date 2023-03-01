Ettevõtete kataloog
Rice University
Rice University Palgad

Rice University palk ulatub $32,000 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $97,013 Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Rice University. Viimati uuendatud: 11/29/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $32K

Teadur

Keemia Insener
Median $36K

Teadusinsener

Andmeteadlane
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Administratiivassistent
$48.1K
Biomeditsiini Insener
$51.7K
Andmeanalüütik
$58.8K
Finantsanalüütik
$77.4K
Geoloogia Insener
$66.7K
Mehaanika Insener
$34.8K
Toote Disainer
$79.6K
Toote Juht
$97K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Rice University on Toote Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $97,013. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Rice University keskmine aastane kogutasu on $49,910.

