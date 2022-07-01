Ettevõtete kataloog
Rho
Rho Palgad

Rho palk ulatub $100,500 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $201,000 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Rho. Viimati uuendatud: 11/29/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $201K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeanalüütik
$121K
Finantsanalüütik
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Toote Disainer
$101K
Toote Juht
$139K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Rho on Tarkvaraarendaja aastase kogutasuga $201,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Rho keskmine aastane kogutasu on $139,300.

Muud ressursid

