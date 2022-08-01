Ettevõtete kataloog
Regrow
    Transforming our agriculture system is the single most important thing we can do to combat climate change.That’s why FluroSat and Dagan have combined forces to launch Regrow, a company that empowers the food and agriculture industries to adopt, scale and monetize resilient agricultural practices.Regrow is a multinational team of scientists, agronomists, engineers, and software developers committed to transforming the supply chain from farm to fork to ensure a prosperous future for people and planet.

    http://regrow.ag
    Veebileht
    2016
    Asutamisaasta
    45
    Töötajate arv
    $1M-$10M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

