Ettevõtete kataloog
Reddit
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Reddit Hüved

Võrdle

Hinnanguline koguväärtus: $18,234

Ainult selles ettevõttes Reddit
  • New Pet Time-Off

    1 week of paid time to care for and bond with a new pet.

    • Kindlustus, tervis ja heaolu
  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $2,000

    $2,000 per year contributed by employer

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Vision Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

    Blue Shield, Kaiser and Cigna

  • Disability Insurance

    100% of the cost for STD and LTD

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Up to the lesser of an employee’s annual salary or $250,000.

  • Life Insurance

    Up to the lesser of an employee’s annual salary or $250,000.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $5,000

    $5,000 per year. Body & Mind, books, PC building tools, musical instruments, language classes, art supplies, charitable giving & donations, - pet care costs, child care costs, travel, accommodation, etc.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

    • Kodu
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • Fertility Assistance

    $25,000 Family Planning benefit, lifetime maximum (t through Carrot for IVF, egg freezing, adoption fees, and many more services).

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

    • Finants ja pension
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $3,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $3,000 Reddit will match 25% of all contributions thereafter up to the IRS maximum. (Total maximum company contribution of $7,000).

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    Reddit will contribute $25/month to help employees pay down their student loans.

    • Soodustused ja allahindlused
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $2,500 towards classes, courses or conferences that further their role related knowledge with the professional development benefit.

    • Transport
  • Transport allowance

    Alternatively, you may receive up to $20 each month toward bicycle related expenses.

    • Muu
  • Volunteer Time Off

    • Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Reddit jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Hinge
    • TuneIn
    • Twitch
    • Credit Karma
    • Hulu
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid