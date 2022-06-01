Ettevõtete kataloog
Realogy
Realogy Palgad

Realogy palga vahemik varieerub $100,509 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Personaliosakond madalamas otsas kuni $185,925 Andmeteadlane kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Realogy. Viimati uuendatud: 8/24/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $176K
Andmeteadlane
$186K
Personaliosakond
$101K

Infotehnoloog
$111K
Toote disainer
$140K
Värbaja
$129K
Lahendusarhitekt
$159K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Realogy on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $185,925. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Realogy mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $139,695.

