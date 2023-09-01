Ettevõtete kataloog
REA Group
REA Group Palgad

REA Group palga vahemik varieerub $76,389 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Toote disainer madalamas otsas kuni $144,619 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt REA Group. Viimati uuendatud: 8/24/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $106K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Andmeinsener

Tootehaldusr
Median $127K
Toote disainer
Median $76.4K

Tarkvaraarenduse juht
Median $131K
Andmeanalüütik
$100K
Andmeteadlane
$119K
Lahendusarhitekt
$145K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at REA Group is Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,619. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REA Group is $119,100.

