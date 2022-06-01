Ettevõtete kataloog
Qwick
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Qwick Palgad

Qwick palk ulatub $78,591 kogutasus aastas Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $208,950 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Qwick. Viimati uuendatud: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $200K
Toote Juht
$78.6K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Qwick on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $208,950. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Qwick keskmine aastane kogutasu on $200,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Qwick jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qwick/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.