QVC
QVC Palgad

QVC palk ulatub $15,217 kogutasus aastas Klienditeenindus ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $101,000 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest QVC. Viimati uuendatud: 11/28/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $101K
Ärianalüütik
$83.6K
Klienditeenindus
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Andmeanalüütik
$62.6K
Finantsanalüütik
$40.2K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$46.9K
Värbaja
$24.1K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$87K
UX Uurija
$84.6K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes QVC on Tarkvaraarendaja aastase kogutasuga $101,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte QVC keskmine aastane kogutasu on $62,616.

