Properly
Properly Palgad

Properly palga vahemik varieerub $66,607 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Äri operatsioonide juht madalamas otsas kuni $150,750 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Properly. Viimati uuendatud: 8/24/2025

$160K

Äri operatsioonide juht
$66.6K
Andmeteadlane
$107K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $100K

Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$151K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Properly on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $150,750. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Properly mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $103,545.

