Tootejuht tasu in Poland ettevõttes Procter & Gamble ulatub PLN 346K year kohta taseme B2 puhul kuni PLN 407K year kohta taseme B3 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Poland kogusumma on PLN 331K. Vaata ettevõtte Procter & Gamble kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 9/28/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
