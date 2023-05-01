Ettevõtete kataloog
PowerToFly
PowerToFly Palgad

PowerToFly palk ulatub $42,210 kogutasus aastas Inimressursid ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $238,800 Müük ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest PowerToFly. Viimati uuendatud: 9/17/2025

$160K

Inimressursid
$42.2K
Värbaja
$42.2K
Müük
$239K

Tarkvaraarendaja
$75.2K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at PowerToFly is Müük at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PowerToFly is $58,716.

Muud ressursid